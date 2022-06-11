'Erratic' weather set to continue with wet and windy weeks ahead

Ireland looks set to break average temperature records this summer - despite a lack of sunny spells.

It comes as forecasters predict a wet and windy few weeks ahead.

A spell of low pressure is anticipated for the end of June with the erratic weather patterns set to continue.

Met Éireann is warning of unseasonable winds today with widespread heavy, and possibly thundery showers. There is also a chance of lightning and local hail.

According to the forecaster, we are feeling the effects of outgoing Tropical Storm Alex which originated in the US and is now generating low-pressure systems in the Atlantic.

Today will see sunny spells with occasional showers and strong winds. The showers, to be most frequent in Connacht and Ulster, may turn heavy at times.

It will be largely dry tonight with clear spells and temperatures between 8-10C.

Sunday will see scattered showers but these will die out followed by bright or sunny spells. There is a cooler night in store but remaining dry and clear.

Looking ahead to next week and conditions will remain somewhat mixed.

Starting out mainly dry and bright, scattered showers will slowly move in with Wednesday bringing more widespread rain.

However, early indications suggest that next weekend will be mostly dry with some scattered showers.

Meteorologist Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather said the anticipated heavy showers will be accompanied by rising temperatures.

"A lot of people might be surprised to hear but May was actually above average temperatures because while we didn't have very hot days, we didn't have cool nights too often either.

"Temperatures are actually around average at the moment, believe it or not. So 17-18C is around average for June so it does look like we are still going to be above average with the temperatures unless we see a big change in the trends."

Last month was the joint fifth hottest May on record across the globe, with temperatures breaking records in the southwest of Europe, India, and Pakistan.