Gardai ask for help finding Louth teen missing for nine days 

Ashlinn Menary has been missing since June 1, anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to come forward.

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 16:55
Eimer McAuley

Gardai are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl who went missing from Dundalk nine days ago. 

They are asking for anyone with information on Louth teenager Ashlinn Menary's current location to come forward. 

A Garda spokesperson described Ashlinn as being "5’6” in height with a medium build, with brown hair."

"When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket and denim jeans," the spokesperson added. 

Gardaí are asking anyone with information on Ashlinn’s whereabouts to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Warning that Covid 'summer wave' could see more hospital appointments cancelled

