Garden centre manager sacked after telling boss to 'f**k off' gets €6.3k for unfair dismissal

A garden centre manager who was sacked after giving her boss the middle finger and telling him to “f**k off” has been awarded €6,300 for unfair dismissal by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Agatha Boland was working as a manager at Keanes Garden Centre, Galway, on June 19, 2020, when she made the derogatory gesture at the owner, Kevin Keane, and said “f**k off” or “f**k you” following a disagreement.

She accepted this had been inappropriate but said she had a very informal relationship with Mr Keane and they regularly used foul language in their text messages to one another.

The WRC heard that Ms Boland approached the owner after her shift and apologised, but Mr Keane told her she could keep her apology and handed her a letter inviting her to attend an investigation meeting.

The meeting took place 10 days later and was conducted by an employee or agent of Mr Keane, while his son was a witness. Ms Boland was also presented with unsigned statements from staff members.

She was suspended with pay on July 2 and a disciplinary meeting was conducted by an external consultant on July 17. Mr Keane subsequently told Ms Boland that she had been dismissed.

She appealed the decision, but the hearing was conducted by Mr Keane himself and took just one minute, the WRC was told. No decision was ever issued after the appeal.

In evidence, Mr Keane said the incident on June 19 had been preceded by a change in attitude from Ms Boland towards the owners of the garden centre, and she regularly used “foul and abusive language” when dealing with them.

He also said that she had been “extremely disruptive and critical” at a staff meeting on June 2, stating that if one of the other managers didn’t retire, “she would be off”.

Ms Boland said she had sensed a “coolness” in her relationship with the owners after a new worker was hired in May 2020, who she believed had been brought in to replace her.

WRC ruling

In her decision, WRC adjudication officer Louise Boyle said it was “extraordinary” that Mr Keane saw it fair and appropriate to involve himself in all aspects of the investigation, disciplinary and appeal process, having been the subject of the derogatory gesture and remark.

“It is also extraordinary that the respondent failed to issue the complainant a decision regarding her appeal of her dismissal and confirmed in evidence that the appeal hearing took just one minute,” she added.

She said there was “no doubt” that Ms Boland’s language and behaviour had been inappropriate, but the disciplinary process was “deficient in fairness and objectivity”, and the sanction of dismissal had not been proportionate.

Ms Boyle awarded the complainant compensation of €7,000 for unfair dismissal but deducted 10% in consideration of her own contribution to the outcome