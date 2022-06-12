300 carers in 'significant crisis' had to seek national helpline's assistance 

Some 300 carers were in a "significant crisis" last year and were forced to seek help from a national helpline, with the total number of callers significantly up on pre-pandemic levels.

The National Freephone Careline, operated by Family Carers Ireland, spoke to almost 4,200 family carers seeking support and information last year, including 300 who required significant emotional and practical support, including advocating for immediate respite.

Meanwhile, the network of Carer Support Centres run by Family Carers Ireland had almost 86,000 unique engagements with family carers.

Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and Policy, Family Carers Ireland, said: "The overall number of calls to the careline and to centres were similar to 2020, when the pandemic first hit, but were a significant increase on 2018 and 2019, before Covid."

National Carers Week

The figures were released ahead of National Carers Week, with Family Carers Ireland making an urgent appeal to the public to help its national fundraising drive ‘Paws for a Cause’ to support family carers in crisis.

The organisation has stressed the disproportionate impact on carer households of the cost of living crisis, as many have additional costs associated with a disability, driving up waste, and electricity spending.

It has driven what it said were "unprecedented numbers seeking help".

There are currently 500,000 family carers in Ireland, that is one in every eight adults, and 67,000 young carers aged 10-17, with this number continuing to rise.

"Our national Crisis Fund provides a vital lifeline to families by providing emergency respite, counselling and emotional support as well as helping to purchase practical support items including hoists and wheelchairs and in especially difficult cases, puts food on tables," Ms Cox said.

Many family carers face financial hardship and a constant battle to access essential services and supports and have simply nowhere else left to turn.

She said that approximately 2,300 hours of counselling were also provided to family carers last year and that almost 2,900 people attended free courses delivered by Family Carers Ireland.

"No one should have to care alone, but the reality is that we need donations to continue to provide practical support to so many family carers," she said.

"Demand for our services has never been higher as family carers continue to experience barriers in accessing vital supports and services.

"Many services remain curtailed as a result of Covid-19, vulnerable people continue to shield from the virus and the chronic pressures on our healthcare system are acutely felt by family carers."

Just last month, family carers broke down in front of an Oireachtas Committee, with one mother telling members, "I certainly do not feel valued", as the government was urged to overhaul financial supports.

John Dunne, CEO of Carers Ireland, said the government needed to increase the Carers Allowance to €325 per week in Budget 2023.