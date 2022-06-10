Tragic weekend on Irish roads brings death toll to 79 in 2022

More than 180 people were arrested for drink and drug driving and almost 3,000 speeding offences were recorded over the June bank holiday weekend.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) launched a road safety appeal on Thursday of last week, urging drivers to slow down and drive at a speed "appropriate to the conditions".

Tragically, eight people were killed in six incidents on Irish roads between Thursday and Tuesday - three drivers, three motorcyclists, one passenger and one pedestrian.

A further death of a teenage boy in Cavan on Thursday, June 9 brings to 79 the number of people who had died on our roads since the beginning of the year, an increase of 32 on the same date in 2021.

Over the bank holiday weekend period, gardaí detected 2,960 speeding offences across the country and carried out 1,585 checkpoints, including 817 mandatory intoxicant testing points.

There were 69 drivers arrested for alleged drug driving, while 113 were arrested for alleged drink driving.

A number of fixed charged offence notices were also issued including 191 for mobile phone use, 63 to unaccompanied learner drivers and 77 to people driving without a seatbelt.

In addition, 311 vehicles were detained for other offences such as driving without a licence, insurance and/or valid NCT.

Speaking today Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said: "79 people have died on our roads so far this year.

"This is not just a number, these are people, husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, friends, colleagues.

"There is one simple thing that every driver can do to help stop this carnage, one simple message, ‘Slow Down.’"