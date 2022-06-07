Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin teenager

Callum Haverty. Picture: Garda Info

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 23:00

Gardaí in Dublin have appealed for information on a missing teenager. 

Callum Haverty, 16, has been missing from the South Circular Road area, Dublin 8, since Friday June 3.

He is described as being approximately 5'7" with a slim build. He has blonde hair and green eyes. 

It is not known what Callum was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

'Perpetrator-friendly and perpetrator-focused' – Victims' group condemns UK government's Troubles legacy bill  'Perpetrator-friendly and perpetrator-focused' – Victims' group condemns UK government's Troubles legacy bill 
Judge queries if minister has 'set her face against funding' learning disability classes Judge queries if minister has 'set her face against funding' learning disability classes
Brexit Stormont parties meet with civil service chief amid ongoing Executive impasse
Missing peoplePlace: Dublin
<p>John Power has been missing since Thursday, June 2. Picture: Garda Info</p>

Gardaí searching for Kildare man, 60, missing for five days

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices