Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí in Dublin have appealed for information on a missing teenager.

Callum Haverty, 16, has been missing from the South Circular Road area, Dublin 8, since Friday June 3.

He is described as being approximately 5'7" with a slim build. He has blonde hair and green eyes.

It is not known what Callum was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.