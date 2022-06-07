Gardaí searching for Kildare man, 60, missing for five days

Gardaí in Kildare have appealed for the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

60-year-old John Power is missing from his home in Monasterevin, Co Kildare since the afternoon of Thursday, June 2.

He is described as being 5"8' with a medium build. He has black hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what John was wearing at the time he went missing.

John is known to frequent the Tramore area of Waterford.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts should contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.