Diversions in place as emergency services attend serious collision on M50

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the M50 Northbound.
The road is currently closed between junctions 9 and 7 northbound with diversions in place.
Gardaí are encouraging all road users on the N7 Northbound to try and avoid the area or take alternative routes if possible.
M50 operators said: “Motorists are advised to follow the diversion route from J9 N’bound back to J7 as shown in the photo. All lanes are expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Please avoid the area if possible. Traffic is extremely heavy on both sides of the motorway.”
It also added that traffic is being allowed to travel on the hard shoulder past the collision to clear those stuck between J9 Red Cow and J7 Lucan.