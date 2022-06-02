Ukrainians being moved at short notice despite children already attending local schools

Some Ukrainian children are enrolling in Irish schools, attending for a few weeks, before being suddenly moved with their families to another part of the country.

The Oireachtas education committee met last night to get an update on the State’s response to displaced Ukrainian students, hearing from Norma Foley, the education minister; and Josepha Madigan, the junior minister for special education.

Just under 6,000 children and young people from Ukraine are enrolled in schools across the State, Ms Foley told the committee in her opening statement.

Labour education spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said that Irish schools have just come out of the "traumatic" period of dealing with the pandemic.

Labour education spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

"Now they are embracing an incredibly new challenge of thousands of young people and children coming under their care, who don’t have English as a first language and who are suffering from all sorts of trauma.

“It's come to my notice, for example, in certain circumstances a child may be in a school for a number of weeks and, with very short notice, that family may be relocated to another part of the country.

I know there was a number of families going to school in my constituency and with short notice they were moved to Youghal

Sinn Féin education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said he believed that some of the children who have been moved had already bought school uniforms before they were relocated.

"It might be worth putting out a message that, until there is a clearer picture of where these children will be, there should be flexibility on things like uniforms."

Sinn Féin education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

In response, Ms Foley said: "With the best will in the world there is a significant challenge around accommodation from the Department of Children's point of view. This is an emergency situation."

There has been "unprecedented demand" but all of society is stepping up, she added.

"It does mean that some accommodations are available on a short-term basis."

Her department is alerting the Department of Children to areas where there is school capacity but its priority is to provide accommodation first, she added.

We have, up to this point, been able to meet where they have found the accommodation to provide an education but it is a challenge, there is no doubt about that

Meanwhile, TDs and senators attending the education committee also challenged Ms Foley on her department’s recently published review of out-of-school education.

The review was first commissioned in 2017.

Following its publication last month, Cork Life Centre said it was “deeply disappointed and concerned”, adding that the review's recommendations would “consign to the scrap heap those children who cannot cope with the traditional institutionalised school system”.

It added: “It seems very unclear how this review will progress proper funding of our service in Cork.”

Cork Life Centre director Don O'Leary. Picture: Darragh Kane

The centre was one of 23 organisations that took part in the review.

Paul Kehoe, Fine Gael TD and chair of the education committee, said members were very impressed with the work of the Cork Life Centre. He asked Ms Foley to commit to providing the centre with a "financial lifeline" and to visit when her diary allowed.