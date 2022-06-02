Bloom garden festival is back with fun for the whole family

Ireland’s signature garden festival, Bloom, is back for its 16th year.

The event, which starts on Thursday at 10am, is for all ages and is often compared to the Chelsea Flower Show. However, in truth it is more than a simple gardening festival.

Model Marwa Noelle Ali with the Castle String Quartet in a garden entitled 'Beauty & The Beast The Musical Garden' at a preview of the Bord Bia Bloom garden festival.

Hosted by Bord Bia, it will span over 70 acres in the centre of Europe’s largest enclosed public park. Over the past several weeks, designers have been working on their show gardens adjacent to the Victorian Walled Kitchen Garden in the grounds of Ashtown Castle, in Dublin's Phoenix Park.

The show gardens are only a small part of the entire festival though. Gardening enthusiasts will also enjoy the postcard gardens and sculpture gardens along with the plenty of plant and gardening retailers to buy from on-site. There’s even a "plant Creche" where you can leave your purchases until you’re finished exploring for the day.

Kids go free

Bloom is one of the few events where children can attend free of charge and you can bring two children along for every adult ticket sold.

Sisters Matilda, 4, and Annabelle Nolan, 6, get a closer look at the insects in a garden entitled 'The Nature Enthusiast's Garden' at a Bloom preview.

There’s plenty to keep your kids occupied at the Budding Bloomers area with entertainment and activities, plus the winners of a Bord Bia children’s competition to cook with Neven Maguire will be on stage at the Quality Kitchen Stage on Saturday and Sunday.

Cookery demonstrations

The Quality Kitchen Stage will be hosting many live cookery demonstrations with some of Ireland’s top chefs and cooks, while the Irish Craft Village will be the place to watch the best of our nation's designers and crafters at work.

There is also the Food Village, which will be home to over 80 of Ireland’s leading food producers, and the Bloom Inn, where you can sample top-notch Irish drinks.

Kevin the minion dances to a set by DJ Fromage in 'The Minions Garden' at Bloom.

It's a slow-style festival where you can pick and choose your favourite elements and lounge at the live music stage with a picnic or treats from the multitude of food trucks on offer.

How much does it cost?

A full-price ticket costs €22.20 before service charges, with student/senior tickets costing €19.55. All the tickets can be bought in advance from Ticketmaster and you can use your phone for entry.

How to get there?

There is parking available on site at a cost of €5 per car but you can expect to queue at peak times. You can prebook your parking pass when you buy your tickets online.

There are free shuttle buses running from just outside Heuston Station so the festival is easily accessible from bus, train, and Luas.

What to wear?

This is an outdoor festival so layering up is the way to go. Bring a compact rain jacket or windcheater for inclement weather and comfortable shoes. Don’t forget your suncream and a hat too.