Life Hack: How to get rid of weeds without using harsh chemicals

There’s nothing like a sunny long weekend to make you sit up and notice some new additions to a garden or patio. That’s right, the sun is out and shining down on some unwanted weeds poking through your property. Of course, weeds being present in your yard isn’t a bad thing – if anything, the bees, butterflies and other pollinators will thank you for allowing dandelions and the like to bloom for them. But, if you’re looking to unroot some stubborn strays that are bothering you, there are ways to do so without turning to harsh chemicals.
Commercial weed killer is a go-to for many gardeners but it often isn’t worth the convenience, particularly for pet owners who may want to avoid having their beloved pet eat plants that have been sprayed with products containing certain toxic chemicals or for those who are concerned about their environmental impact. Here are two natural alternatives you can use that will tackle those weeds successfully, but be careful you apply them to only the weeds as can kill all types of plants.
The simplest method I have found is using boiling water. It is very straightforward: boil some water and pour it straight onto the weeds you wish to kill off, ensuring you pour carefully so not to rish scalding yourself with any splashes. The water will destroy the root and in a day or so you will find the weed has died back.
This is very effective if weeds pop up through cracks in concrete or paving and if you cut off the visible part of the plant, leaving the root in situ, it prevents other weeds from settling there for longer. You can also remove the weed in its entirety, a tug after it has died back should remove it without much strain.
Another tried-and-tested option is to mix two household ingredients together: vinegar and salt. Vinegar contains acetic acid which dehydrates the weed, drying it and causing it to die back. It works well when some washing-up liquid is also added to the mixture. This breaks down the weed’s outer layer, allowing the vinegar to penetrate deeper into the plant.
To make the mixture, pour some vinegar into a spray bottle and add a tablespoon of salt and a splash of washing-up liquid. Spray it directly on the weeds, ideally on a dry, sunny day, and leave it to soak in. The weeds should die back within a few days. It is worth noting however that it may not kill all weeds effectively and may need to be reapplied to ensure it works.