Life Hack: How to get rid of weeds without using harsh chemicals

There’s nothing like a sunny long weekend to make you sit up and notice some new additions to a garden or patio. That’s right, the sun is out and shining down on some unwanted weeds poking through your property. Of course, weeds being present in your yard isn’t a bad thing – if anything, the bees, butterflies and other pollinators will thank you for allowing dandelions and the like to bloom for them. But, if you’re looking to unroot some stubborn strays that are bothering you, there are ways to do so without turning to harsh chemicals.

Commercial weed killer is a go-to for many gardeners but it often isn’t worth the convenience, particularly for pet owners who may want to avoid having their beloved pet eat plants that have been sprayed with products containing certain toxic chemicals or for those who are concerned about their environmental impact. Here are two natural alternatives you can use that will tackle those weeds successfully, but be careful you apply them to only the weeds as can kill all types of plants.