Gardaí concerned about welfare of missing teen

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Ruby Hutchinson.

Ruby has been missing from her home in Fettercairn, Dublin 24 since Monday evening.

She is described as being 5'5", of slim build with long brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time Ruby went missing, she was wearing a grey Under Armour top, light blue jeans and white Nike runners.

Gardaí and Ruby's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Ruby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.