Gardaí concerned about welfare of missing teen

Gardaí concerned about welfare of missing teen

Have you seen Ruby Hutchinson? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 08:02
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Ruby Hutchinson.

Ruby has been missing from her home in Fettercairn, Dublin 24 since Monday evening.

She is described as being 5'5", of slim build with long brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time Ruby went missing, she was wearing a grey Under Armour top, light blue jeans and white Nike runners.

Gardaí and Ruby's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Ruby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Almost one in three Irish people believe Government exaggerated Covid-19 deaths

More in this section

Unexplained wealth of 1,800 criminals being monitored by local CAB profilers Unexplained wealth of 1,800 criminals being monitored by local CAB profilers
Holstein Dairy Cow Emissions challenge for agriculture is 'acute' — EPA 
Coronavirus - Sat Mar 19, 2022 Almost one in three Irish people believe Government exaggerated Covid-19 deaths
Missing people
<p>(Ffrom the top left, clockwise) Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winchman Ciaran Smith and winchman Paul Orsmby, the four crew of an Irish Coast Guard helicopter which crashed in 2017 (Irish Coast Guard/PA)</p>

Inquest into R116 helicopter crash deaths set to resume

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices