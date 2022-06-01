Irish Water's 25-year plan for the South West 'will cut leakages by almost 40%'

The new long-term plan for the water supply in Cork, Kerry, and other parts of the South West would “move away from a fragmented supply” and reduce leakages by almost 40%, under proposals being put forward by Irish Water.

The utility company said its regional water resource plan for the South West of the country sets out options for providing “a more secure, reliable and sustainable water supply for 594,000 customers” in the region over the next 25 years.

Angela Ryan, water resources strategy lead for Irish Water, said much of the plan centres on making water networks across Cork more interconnected and adaptable in ensuring water supplies remain consistent.

The massive infrastructural plan being announced by Irish Water is detailed on its new dedicated website. See link at foot of this article. Picture: Irish Water

"For the distribution network around Clonakilty, for example, we have 450km of water mains there," she said.

“The length of those mains would stretch from Cork to Donegal.”

Irish Water is launching a three-month consultation period, seeking feedback from the public on its proposals.

Under its recommendations, the number of water resource zones in the South West would reduce from 174 to 92, but become larger and more interconnected for urban areas.

The plans would also see upgrades to 137 existing water treatment plans, the development of 17 new plants, the eventual decommissioning of 90 such plants and interconnecting supplies via 644km of trunk mains.

Irish Water said it also aimed to reduce leakage from the baseline level of 38% of regional demand to 23% of regional demand. Such a reduction would see leakages across the system drop around 40% from its current level, which Ms Ryan described as being high compared to European counterparts.

Lough Guitane water treatment plant near Killarney, Co Kerry. Picture: Irish Water

“What we tend to find is some of the small supplies are very weak,” Ms Ryan said.

“They can have very little resilience and it only takes a few days without rain and they start to drop.”

She said that greater investment in more integrated and interconnected systems, akin to an energy grid, would mean areas that traditionally struggle in times of drought would have a more sustainable supply.

• You can see the Draft Regional Water Resources Plan – South West on this new Irish Water web page which details the 12-week statutory public consultation from today, June 1, until August 24, 2022.

• Anyone wishing to make a submission can do so by email or post by August 23, and there is also a dedicated Freephone helpline on 1800 463676.