Smoking three times more prevalent among lower socio-economic groups

The number of smokers in lower socio-economic groups is three times higher compared to those who are more well-off.

The latest figures show 18% of the general population are now smokers.

However, 31% of people in the lowest socio-economic groups use tobacco, compared to 11% of the most well-off groups.

The HSE has said it is investing a further €3 million a year in supporting people to quit with a focus on communities with the highest levels of smoking.

Dr Paul Kavanagh, Public Health Medicine Specialist with the HSE, said more progress has been made in more well-off groups.

"The gap in smoking is widening across the population. The burden of smoke-related harm is falling on our poorest and most vulnerable groups," said Dr Kavanagh.

"There is a real risk, as Ireland moves towards becoming tobacco-free, that those groups will be left behind."

The HSE Tobacco-free Ireland programme is launching a new plan with a focus on ensuring no group is left behind.

Dr Kavanagh said the plan will see more supports targeted at communities with the highest levels of smoking.

There will also be 50 new 'stop smoking' roles across the health service.

"We will be investing an additional €3 million in 'stop smoking' care each year and we will be focusing those resources on population groups that have the highest prevalence of smoking and have the greatest need," said Dr Kavanagh.

The Taoiseach is due to make a virtual address at the Tobacco Free Ireland conference today.