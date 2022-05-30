Second monkeypox case confirmed in Ireland - HSE

A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Ireland, the HSE has said.

A spokesperson said that this “was not unexpected following the presence of monkeypox cases in the UK and many European countries”.

The first case in the country was reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Friday, with the person diagnosed based in the east of the country.

Public health teams are following up those who had close contact with the case while they were infectious.

The HSE said: “The vast majority of these cases do not have a travel link to a country where monkeypox is endemic. Many countries have reported that the cases are predominantly, but not exclusively, in men who self-identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men.

“Monkeypox spreads through close contact, including contact with the skin rash of someone with monkeypox. People who closely interact with someone who is infectious are at greater risk for infection: this includes household members, sexual partners and healthcare workers. The risk of spread within the community in general, is very low.”

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

Earlier today, the World Health Organisation's top monkeypox expert said she does not expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic, but acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease.

"At the moment, we are not concerned about a global pandemic," Dr Rosamund Lewis said.

"We are concerned that individuals may acquire this infection through high-risk exposure if they don't have the information they need to protect themselves."

She warned that anyone is at potential risk of the disease, regardless of their sexual orientation.

Other experts have pointed out that it may be accidental that the disease was first picked up in gay and bisexual men, saying it could quickly spill over into other groups if it is not curbed.

To date, WHO said 23 countries that have not previously had monkeypox have now reported more than 250 cases.