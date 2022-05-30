Government moves to inflation-proof welfare payments

A major cost of living package aimed at reducing costs for hard-pressed families is being developed by several government departments.

The Irish Examiner has learned that the government is examining ways to reduce costs in healthcare, childcare, using public transport, cutting taxes as well as ramping up its cost rental scheme.

The government is also looking to inflation-proof all working-age social welfare payments at a cost of €3.1bn to combat the rise in the cost of living, it can be revealed.

So far, since last October’s budget, the government has unveiled cost of living measures totalling €2bn and these further measures are being developed in the context of this year’s budget.

In a clear attempt to regain lost ground to Sinn Féin, which is now the most popular party, government sources have said the coalition is keen to address the cost of living pressures and further one off measures cannot be ruled out.

Fine Gael sources said it insisted on a cost of living package in Budget 2022 and will be pressing for similar measures in Budget 2023.

This is necessary to help those on lower incomes and especially the squeezed middle like nurses, teachers, and gardaí, and anyone struggling to make ends meet, they said.

The sources said Fine Gael is demanding that Budget 2023 include income tax, pension, and welfare measures, but will also set out to reduce costs that are out of line with those in other EU countries and will actually reduce inflation.

Among the measures being considered are an increased universal childcare subsidy for all parents and making the recent reduction to public transport fares permanent.

In recognition that the cost of putting children through college is now very high for families, especially in rural Ireland, the government is considering how to make it more affordable.

In healthcare, one of the options being considered is to extend the scope and eligibility of GP visit card. Reductions in hospital charges and medicine costs are also on the cards.

The Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, has asked for proposals to be developed and costed.

The measures being examined, the sources say, have been found to be out of line with those in other EU countries and they need addressing.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has said her officials has committed to examining a “benchmarking and indexation” approach for working-age payments.

Ireland's inflation rate rose to 7.3% in April from 6.9% in the previous month, according to new figures that confirm that price pressures have continued to build. It is understood that Ms Humpheys’ department has committed, through the Roadmap for Social Inclusion, to examining a benchmarking and indexation approach for working-age payments.

Figures released by her department show that the estimated full-year cost of indexing all core weekly social welfare payments to 35% of average weekly regular earnings in 2021, with proportionate increases for qualified adults is €3.1bn annually.