Over 400 doctors have emigrated to Australia so far this year

Patients needing catch-up care after the pandemic delays are facing a critical year just as doctor emigration shoots up, theIrish Medical Organisation (IMO) has warned.

New figures presented at the organisation’s annual general meeting show so far this year 402 doctors have emigrated to Australia alone up from 272 in 2019.

Incoming president Dr Clive Kilgallen warned of serious challenges to patient safety including unacceptable waiting lists and an exhausted workforce.

Dr. Clive Kilgallen, Chairperson of the Irish Medical Organisation Consultant Committee.jpg

“Unfortunately, the reality after Covid is the same as the reality before Covid. All sections of the health services are under pressure,” he said.

This year is “critical” for patients, he said as there is a pent-up demand for treatments and care after the delays caused by Covid-19 lockdowns and reduced healthcare access.

He warned that Covid-19 pressures have “exposed the fragility of the health system”.

Working conditions for junior doctors – non-consultant hospital doctors (NCHDs) – are a key concern for the union. They are balloting for potential industrial action, saying they work 80-hour weeks including 24-hour shifts which puts patients at risk.

Research presented by Dr Niamh Humphries, senior lecturer at the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI), shows the increased lure of other countries.

She said Ireland trains 750 Irish or EU doctors every year but loses many to emigration, and she indicated as travel bans are lifted this could increase further this year.

Her research shows Ireland has fewer consultants than the UK or Australia, which places greater pressures on younger doctors.

Dr Kilgallen said they work up to 80 hours a week including shifts of over 24-hours, a breach of the European Working Hours Directive.

“These doctors are the future of our medical services,” he said.

Without NCHDs, there will be no future general practitioners, consultants or public health doctors.

“When I listen to their stories, they feel forgotten. They feel they are being treated with contempt.”.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly also addressed the meeting, he described working conditions for junior doctors as “completely unacceptable”.

He said some work has started on addressing their concerns with funding allocated.

“NCHDs should get paid for all hours worked. NCHDs should not have to work unsafe hours,” he said.

He has written to the HSE asking them to engage, he said.

IMO CEO Susan Clyne said if, as expected, the ballot does approve industrial action, they will seek negotiations with the HSE and department of health. If these fail then 21 days' notice will be given for strike action.

Susan Clyne, CEO of the IMO. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

She said Irish-trained doctors are valued in other countries, meaning the HSE is competing in a global market.

There are “basic contractual breaches” she said, and these need to fixed rather than looking at issues around locker access and canteen opening times.

Patients have already taken the brunt of two days of industrial action this month when talks broke down between the health authorities and medical scientists over a long-standing pay dispute dating back to 2002.

The HSE estimated 14,000 patients were affected each day, with hospitals and GPs unable to have routine tests processed.