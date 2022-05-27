'Claire Byrne Live' ends run after seven years

RTÉ has decided to end Claire Byrne’s Monday weekly television show after seven years on the air.

Ms Byrne, who recently spoke in an interview about possibly giving up the TV show, will continue to host her mid-morning show Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1. Ms Byrne will also work with RTÉ on future television programmes, the broadcaster said.

In a statement, the station announced the Claire Byrne Live series will conclude broadcasting this coming Monday, 30 May, 2022.

The show was a replacement for the Frontline programme, which was presented by Pat Kenny before his departure to Newstalk and Questions and Answers before that.

The statement would appear to make clear it was Ms Byrne's decision to end the show.

“I have made the decision now to focus on my radio show and I am very much looking forward, in time, to working on other television projects for RTÉ.

"I want to thank everyone who made Claire Byrne Live such an enjoyable show to be part of and in particular, the audience at home, who allowed me to spend Monday nights in their company over the last seven and a half years,” she said.

Jon Williams, managing director of RTÉ News and Current Affairs, paid tribute to Claire Byrne and the programme: "For seven years, Claire has hosted Ireland’s biggest conversation, giving the audience a voice on the key issues of the day.

"From her extraordinary interview with the family of Clodagh Hawe, to the drama of the Leaders’ Debates in two general elections and breaking news throughout the pandemic, Claire Byrne Live has shown that current affairs can be both popular and engaging. I want to thank Claire for a truly remarkable run."