'Claire Byrne Live' ends run after seven years

'Claire Byrne Live' ends run after seven years

Claire Byrne: 'I have made the decision now to focus on my radio show and I am very much looking forward, in time, to working on other television projects for RTÉ.' Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 15:40
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

RTÉ has decided to end Claire Byrne’s Monday weekly television show after seven years on the air.

Ms Byrne, who recently spoke in an interview about possibly giving up the TV show, will continue to host her mid-morning show Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1. Ms Byrne will also work with RTÉ on future television programmes, the broadcaster said.

In a statement, the station announced the Claire Byrne Live series will conclude broadcasting this coming Monday, 30 May, 2022.

The show was a replacement for the Frontline programme, which was presented by Pat Kenny before his departure to Newstalk and Questions and Answers before that.

The statement would appear to make clear it was Ms Byrne's decision to end the show.

“I have made the decision now to focus on my radio show and I am very much looking forward, in time, to working on other television projects for RTÉ. 

"I want to thank everyone who made Claire Byrne Live such an enjoyable show to be part of and in particular, the audience at home, who allowed me to spend Monday nights in their company over the last seven and a half years,” she said.

Jon Williams, managing director of RTÉ News and Current Affairs, paid tribute to Claire Byrne and the programme: "For seven years, Claire has hosted Ireland’s biggest conversation, giving the audience a voice on the key issues of the day. 

"From her extraordinary interview with the family of Clodagh Hawe, to the drama of the Leaders’ Debates in two general elections and breaking news throughout the pandemic, Claire Byrne Live has shown that current affairs can be both popular and engaging. I want to thank Claire for a truly remarkable run."

Read More

Everything you need to know about 'The GAA catfish' ahead of the next podcast episode

More in this section

Revealed: What parts of the country have welcomed the most Ukrainian refugees Revealed: What parts of the country have welcomed the most Ukrainian refugees
Richard Neal visit to Northern Ireland 'We are going round in circles': US delegation hears compromise is needed over NI Protocol
Food and groceries in shopping basket on wood table with blurred suppermarket aisle in background More than 60% of people expect to cut back on food due to price surge
Person: Claire ByrneOrganisation: RTÉ
<p>Higher Education Minister Simon Harris: 'It was absolutely essential that we do everything we can to boost the number of special classes.' File picture</p>

Government 'does not want to go backwards' on special needs education — Harris

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices