Taoiseach: State will have 'effective ownership' of National Maternity Hospital site

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said his clear legal advice is that the State will have “effective ownership” of the site upon which the National Maternity Hospital will be built.

Suggesting strongly that the deal will proceed despite fresh calls to delay, Mr Martin said no matter what concessions are achieved, a small number of people will always be opposed to the move to St Vincent’s Hospital.

Speaking at a meeting of the Fianna Fáil party, Mr Martin said this leasehold deal represents a situation whereby the State will control the building and the land for the next 300 years.

Mr Martin said that every director of midwifery in Ireland has written to the Government in recent days calling on it to progress this plan.

“All the clinicians are clear that women and children deserve a 21st century modern maternity hospital that is colocated and provides the best care and also a neonatal centre of excellence,” he said.

At the meeting, there was strong support for Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s performance at the Health Committee earlier in the day.

Mr Martin said the progress of co-locating hospitals in Ireland has been painfully slow, with just one achieved in the past 25 years.

Sources have said both Mr Martin and Mr Donnelly were “cautious” about stating clearly that the deal will be approved at Cabinet next week, but “the direction of travel” is clear.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told his party meeting the pause taken on the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) was a good idea to allow questions be answered and provide greater reassurance.

The Fine Gael leader said the NMH decision should not be put off forever and told party colleagues, proceedings on the issue between now and next Tuesday will be closely followed.