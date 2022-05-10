Numbers affected by long-term boil water notices doubled by year's end

Irish Water’s performance watchdog has expressed concern at the number of long-term boil water notices which are affecting thousands of consumers nationwide.

The Water Advisory Body (WAB) has also flagged a significant slowing of progress in the replacement of lead service connections and a general decline in the number of leak repairs completed under Irish Water’s ‘first fix’ scheme since mid-2016.

It did note however that the lead connections programme was affected by Covid-19 restrictions, and that Irish Water replaced 3,152 lead service connections in the last quarter of 2021 - more than double its target of 1,500 for the entire year.

It also said drinking water quality remains high at greater than 99.5%, which means the water in the public water supplies is safe to drink.

In its latest quarterly report, WAB, the body which tracks Irish Water’s performance, said it “notes with concern” the number of long-term boil water notices - those in effect for longer than 30 days.

Of the 17 in place at the end of last year, 10 were long-term, affecting just over 16,000 people - more than double the 7,029 figure at the end of the previous quarter.

About half of all the notices issued last year came in the final quarter, affecting large populations in Wexford town, Gorey, Whitegate, Longford Central and part of the Vartry public water supply. Such notices have been a regular feature on the Whitegate supply in East Cork for over seven years.

Almost 10,000 people were told on Christmas Day that a boil water notice, which had been lifted in late November, was being re-introduced. In its latest update last month, Irish Water said crews are working on a short-term solution to lift the latest notice as quickly as possible but that it could be 2024 before plant upgrades can start.

WAB also welcomed a reduction of three in the number of supplies on the remedial action list but said the leak rate was unacceptable. WAB chairperson, Paul McGowan, said this area needs to be a focus for Irish Water.

It is estimated that between 600m and 700m litres of water are lost from the public supply system every single day. Irish Water has set leakage reduction targets of 161m litres of water per day from the public network and 15m litres per day from customer supply pipes by 2024.

In Cork city, Irish Water says it’s aware of a major leak from a pipe on Parliament Street, which has been ongoing for some time.

A spokesman said: “This is on the highest priority leak repairs list. However, due to the location of the leak in such a busy city centre area, works need to be carefully planned to minimise disruption to commercial activity and traffic flow in the area.”