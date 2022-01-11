Water Advisory Board highlights high numbers affected by boil water notices

Water Advisory Board highlights high numbers affected by boil water notices

A number of areas in East Cork have been regularly served with boil water notices over the last few years, including the recent Christmas period. Picture: iStock

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 20:30
Pádraig Hoare

An independent body monitoring the state of water infrastructure  has "noted with concern" the thousands of people on boil notices – despite Irish Water insisting the increase is down to better testing of local supplies.

The Water Advisory Board (WAB) said 7,029 people were on boil water notices at the end of June, which is an increase of 1,344 people compared to the end of last March. 

It added that 11 of the 14 boil water notices serving 2,152 people were in place for more than 30 days at the end of last year's second quarter.

Boil water notices have been the bane of communities across the country in recent times. A number of areas in East Cork, for example, have been regularly served with boil water notices over the last few years, including the recent Christmas period.

The Christmas notice affected nearly 10,000 people supplied by the Whitegate regional public supply in east Cork, and was in place on Christmas Day after consultation with the HSE.

The WAB said some 455,097 consumers were being served by 55 “at risk” supplies, an increase of 11,282 consumers from the second quarter of 2021. 

"This corresponds with the Environmental Protection Agency’s recent statement that the progress made during 2020 continues to be reversed during 2021," it said.

The WAB said it "would like to see boil water notices in place for as short a period as possible", and that this requires significant investment by Irish Water.

In response, Irish Water insisted the protection of public health is a top priority, along with reducing leakage, and eliminating boil water notices.

Irish Water chief executive Niall Gleeson said: “Irish Water is making significant progress. Continued investment saw over half a million customers removed from at-risk water supplies in 2021 and major infrastructure projects delivered. Over 99% of our drinking water was compliant with regulations. 

We have reduced raw sewage discharges nationally by over 60%. Recent increases in the number of boil water notices have been as a result of enhanced testing and monitoring by Irish Water in order to safeguard public health."

He said the utility firm is making "strong progress" in reducing boil water notices.

"Since the establishment of Irish Water, 263 boil water notices have been lifted, benefiting approximately 1.8m people. In the past month, long-running boil water notices – more than 30 days – were lifted in Cork (Macroom), Limerick (Fedamore) and Waterford (Ballyknock), benefitting over 4,500 people."

Irish Water said there were currently eight boil water notices, impacting 918 customers, which have been in place for more than 30 days.

The number of boil water notices will naturally increase as testing gets better, Mr Gleeson said.

"In all instances, immediate action is taken to address the causes of the issue to enable the lifting of the notice as soon as it safe to do so. 

"Most of these only remain in place for a short time but in some cases, it may take longer as capital investment may be needed. The average duration of all notices continues to decrease," he said.

Read More

Plans for thousands of new Cork homes under threat due to lack of water facilities

More in this section

Budget 2010 - Ireland ‘Political leadership’ needed for Ireland to reach climate goals, politicians hear
Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Kildare Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Kildare
Travel Stock - Belfast City - Ireland Enforcement of abortion clinic safe access zones ‘must balance competing rights’
Organisation: Irish WaterOrganisation: Water Advisory Board
<p>The derogation, which was described as “urgent” by the RSA, will be in respect of certain provisions of the EU driving and resting time rules. File picture: Collins</p>

Covid spread leads to temporary relaxation of driving and resting time rules

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices