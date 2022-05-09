An Bord Pleanála deputy chair steps back from duties as audits continue

The deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála has stepped back from his role while two separate probes into his decisions continue.

Paul Hyde, who has been deputy chair of ABP since 2019, had continued to sign off on planning applications in recent weeks despite a series of allegations regarding his conduct in the role.

Mr Hyde’s prior decisions, together with his historical asset declarations, are currently the subject of an audit within An Bord Pleanála, which commenced in mid-April in the context of a number of claims which have been made against him in recent weeks concerning potential conflicts of interest.

Separately, they are also subject to a probe by senior counsel Remy Farrell on behalf of the Department of Housing.

An Bord Pleanála on Monday evening said: “In the context of these ongoing processes, Mr Paul Hyde has agreed with the chairperson to absent himself from his duties as deputy chairperson for the time being, on a strictly without-prejudice basis”.

“An Bord Pleanála considers that it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at present,” a spokesperson added.

Darragh O'Brien, the housing minister, has appointed senior counsel Remy Farrell to investigate the allegations against Paul Hyde.

Mr Hyde did not respond to a request for comment. He has previously strenuously denied any conflict of interest in rulings he made.

Mr Hyde signed off on two large-scale planning applications in Mayo and Wicklow earlier this month despite the ongoing internal probe at the planning body.

At a meeting of the planning board on Wednesday, April 27, the body considered and approved both an application by developer Gorteen Way Limited to build 93 houses in Delgany, Co Wicklow, and the construction by Eircom of a 21m communications tower at Carrowreaghmony in Co Mayo.

Both projects had been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by local residents in their respective areas. Their approval was in line with the recommendations of the planning board's inspectors assigned to each case.

Mr Hyde’s signature is on the board orders for both decisions dated May 3, just under a week after Darragh O’Brien, the housing minister, appointed Mr Farrell to compile a report regarding the allegations of conflicts of interest on the part of the deputy chair, and three weeks after the initial allegation of a potential conflict of interest regarding a strategic housing development in Blackpool, Cork City, first came to light.

The Ditch website first reported the refusal by the planning board of a strategic housing development at Pope’s Hill in Blackpool, which Mr Hyde voted upon despite his part ownership of a property immediately bordering the applicant site, an asset which he did not list in his 2022 declaration of interests.