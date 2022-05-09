Taoiseach insists fears around maternity hospital have been 'comprehensively addressed' 

Fears around the National Maternity Hospital proposals have been "comprehensively addressed," and the project will go ahead, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin has confirmed that the Government will press ahead with the plan to build the new hospital on the site of St Vincent's Hospital, despite concerns around the ownership structure and delivery of all services.

"The new hospital will be more secular in governance than the existing hospital has been in its history, by that I mean in terms of governance, but all of the legally permissible services are being performed at the moment in Holles St," he said.

"The Government will be pressing ahead with this. We've published seven documents now, which are substantive, and which really do address the issues that were raised earlier about control and all of that."

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will meet Fine Gael TDs and senators who have raised questions around the proposals tomorrow evening before attending the Oireachtas Health Committee on Wednesday morning.

But Mr Martin stressed that concerns have been "comprehensively addressed" pointing to the constitution of the new hospital which he said states that the directors of the hospital are "obliged to carry out all legal services permissible within the State, and also the Minister can direct them to so do and they must comply."

Micheál Martin. File Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Mr Martin added: "In my view, the current hospital is unacceptable, it's not fit for purpose for the women of Ireland today. The new hospital would be a very significant advance on the current hospital in terms of extra inpatient beds, a fantastic new world-class neonatal unit with far more cots and individual rooms, which helps the outcomes of premature newborns from as early as 23 weeks. I mean, it's not good enough that we're in confined spaces in the current neonatal. So, I think that part of the debate has been lost."

He said the co-location model of having the new maternity hospital on the same site as an acute adult hospital was first recommended 20 years ago.

"At the moment, we have women been transferred through the streets of Dublin, who could be in a critical condition, who would be open to infection. In the new hospital you will have a corridor, you will have a connection, you'll have the delivery rooms in the new hospital co-located very adjacent to the intensive care units of Vincent's," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme.