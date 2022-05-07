Alliance secures historic first in traditional DUP heartland and gain seats in Strangford

Patricia O’Lynn has become the first female MLA for North Antrim in a double first, also becoming the first Alliance Party member to win a seat in the constituency.

The UUP’s Robin Swann topped the poll with 9,530 votes ahead of Sinn Féin’s Philip McGuigan’s 9,348, which saw them both elected at the first stage.

TUV leader Jim Allister and the DUP’s Paul Frew completed the line-up.

It saw a significant shift in power in the traditional DUP heartland, with Mervyn Storey losing the seat he had held since 2003.

Meanwhile, Alliance proved to be the big winners in the traditional Unionist stronghold of Strangford – taking two of the five seats.

The party’s Kellie Armstrong became the first politician in Northern Ireland to secure a seat in the Assembly after she was elected on Friday afternoon.

It took 24 hours for party colleague Nick Mathison to take the fifth and final seat.

In North Antrim, Ms O’Lynn was the fifth and final person elected after a surge of transfers which saw her overtake the DUP stalwart Mr Storey in the final run-in.

Alliance have officially elected our first MLA in North Antrim, @PatriciaOLynn. She’s officially the first female MLA elected in the constituency. #TogetherWeCan #AE22 pic.twitter.com/55H1Yn7PST — Alliance Party (@allianceparty) May 7, 2022

Ms O’Lynn said: “A new day is on the horizon in North Antrim. The age of entitlement is over.”

Jim Allister, elected at the fifth stage, said of Mr Storey losing his seat: “It is a matter of great sadness to me that his seat has been taken by the crypto-nationalist Alliance Party.”

Robin Swann’s vote share was undoubtedly enhanced in part due to his high-profile role as Health Minister during the Covid pandemic.

“I think part of this vote is a reflection of the work in the health service during a very difficult two years,” he said.

Mr Swann said he would not be afraid to continue his role if he was given the chance.

“A lot has happened in the past two years and the green shoots of recovery are beginning to take place. I would like to carry on some of that work to see those changes through,” he said.

'Alliance is a family'

Back in Strangford, Ms Armstrong congratulated Mr Mathison during her acceptance speech and said “the Alliance surge is real”, adding “Alliance is a family, Alliance is a bigger family going into the Assembly, Alliance will be back working again”.

Alliance’s gain proved to be the DUP’s loss as the latter returned two MLAs, Michelle McIlveen and Harry Harvey, one less than in the 2017 election.

DUP stalwart and former education minister Peter Weir failed to secure a seat.

He had been an MLA since 1998 when the Northern Ireland Assembly was formed following the Belfast Agreement, initially for North Down and latterly for Strangford.

In her speech, Ms McIlveen – who was elected at the second stage – paid tribute to her colleague and said: “Peter will be a real loss to the Assembly.

“His quick wit, intellect and ability to debate any topic, and filibuster when necessary, will be greatly missed.” She said it had been an “immense privilege and honour” to serve the people of Strangford, and vowed to continue to do so.

Mr Harvey, of the DUP, was also elected and in his speech he thanked all those who voted for him and said “together we can and will make a difference”.

Mike Nesbitt secured his seat in Strangford for the fourth time.

The UUP politician said: “I make the same promises I made previously. I will work for everybody who voted for me, everyone who voted for other candidates and everyone who didn’t vote. I look forward to continuing that work.” Despite predictions that the TUV could pick up a seat in Strangford, candidate Stephen Cooper failed to reach the quota and was eliminated on Saturday afternoon.