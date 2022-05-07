Emotional Charlie Bird leads Darkness into Light walk as hundreds of thousands take part across the country

An emotional Charlie Bird told thousands of Darkness into Light walkers in Bray this morning that he would "extend the hand of friendship" despite his own struggles with motor neurone disease.
Leading the crowd of over 2,000, he encouraged everyone to do the same, and to "live life to the full".
The broadcaster, who recently summited Croagh Patrick in aid of Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, addressed the crowd using a speech device, and received a huge round of applause.
For the first time since 2019, crowds began their walk at around 4am, with many also cycling, running and even swimming through darkness and heavy fog which cleared as the sun began to rise - symbolising the journey from despair to hope.
Thousands of participants in over 200 locations in 10 countries participated in the event which is supported by Electric Ireland.
Donations can still be made online at www.darknessintolight.ie