Emotional Charlie Bird leads Darkness into Light walk as hundreds of thousands take part across the country

Leading the crowd of over 2,000, Charlie Bird encouraged everyone to "live life to the full".

Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 09:56
Rebecca Laffan

An emotional Charlie Bird told thousands of Darkness into Light walkers in Bray this morning that he would "extend the hand of friendship" despite his own struggles with motor neurone disease.

Leading the crowd of over 2,000, he encouraged everyone to do the same, and to "live life to the full".

The broadcaster, who recently summited Croagh Patrick in aid of Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, addressed the crowd using a speech device, and received a huge round of applause.

Derry Mccarthy, Meg MCarthy, Fiona O'Connell and Caitroina Little after their dawn swim for the Darkness Into Light event which raises funds for Pieta House at Fountainstown, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture; David Creedon
People of Limerick taking part in the Darkness into Light Walk in aid of Pieta House on Thomond Bridge
Pictured at the event in (Killarney) were Niamh, Gillian and Caoimhe McCarthy with Martina Mollaghan from Killarney.
Millie Rickard aged 7 Cabra in memory of her dad John Treacy in Phoenix Park this morning Photo:Leah Farrell/RollingNews.
For the first time since 2019, crowds began their walk at around 4am, with many also cycling, running and even swimming through darkness and heavy fog which cleared as the sun began to rise - symbolising the journey from despair to hope.

Lesya Mozghova and Family from Ukraine, staying in the Old Imperial Hotel, who took part in the recent Youghal Darkness into Light. . Picture: Howard Crowdy
Thousands of participants in over 200 locations in 10 countries participated in the event which is supported by Electric Ireland.

Donations can still be made online at www.darknessintolight.ie

Phoenix Park participants during the event.  ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Gillian and Caoimhe McCarthy from Killarney. 
Pictured at the event in Nathan's Walk, Killarney were a participant with their dog at the event. 
Family Notices