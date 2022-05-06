Gardaí in US and Colombia help to investigate drug cartels  

- Record amounts of cocaine were seized in the EU in 2020 — almost 215 tonnes — the fourth consecutive year of record seizures;
- Cocaine availability is probably at “an all-time high” and more affordable than in the past;
- Initial reports show 2020 seizures were surpassed in 2021, with more than 240 tonnes seized last year in the four main EU countries for cocaine importation;
- The EU cocaine retail market is estimated to be worth at least €10.5bn, considered to be an underestimate;
- While Covid-19 restrictions resulted in a large decrease in cocaine seizures at retail level and a dramatic decrease in airline cocaine couriers, the overall cultivation, production, and trafficking of cocaine did not drop and may even have risen;
- There is a “worrying” increase in the production of cocaine within Europe, with Latin American and European gangs in partnership;
- Mexican cartels — such as the Beltrán-Leyva and Sinaloa — are increasingly involved in supplying cocaine into Europe;
- Concerns at the possible emergence in Europe of new “inexpensive” smokable cocaine products — different to crack — which is common in South America.
