Peat briquettes could be included in smoky fuels ban, says Eamon Ryan 

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said peat briquettes could be included in a ban on smoky fuels from next September if they are found to produce excess pollution.

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday, Mr Ryan made clear that not alone would turf be considered but also additional products.

The Government has been severely criticised by the opposition and by its own backbench TDs for seeking to introduce a ban on the sale of turf.

However, following the backlash, a compromise arrangement has been sought which will see the localised use and sale of turf continue on a small scale.

Mr Ryan said the Government would have to follow the science on smoky fuels and it must be straight about that.

He said regulations are needed in the autumn for smoky coal in particular.

"We don't want to go through another winter, particularly if it is a cold winter, where people are dying unnecessarily," he said.

Speaking during a debate on the proposed ban on turf, Mr Ryan said: "I'll be perfectly honest, I'll be looking at the science there to make sure, are we absolutely certain that those peat briquettes, because of the way they are processed, because of they way they burn, are below the 10 micrograms of pollution that is put out into the atmosphere?" he said.

After the debate, a spokeswoman for the Minister moved to clarify that it is not envi

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. File Picture: Damien Storan.

saged peat briquettes would be banned from September.

It was said that Bord na Móna has already stated that its briquettes will comply with the ten grams per hour emissions rate.

All briquette producers, however, are likely to be asked for proof to show that they are in compliance with the new regulations.

Moving to assuage lingering concerns about the proposed ban, Mr Ryan insisted that regulations due for introduction in the autumn which would get the balance right.

The Dáil heard that the majority of turf would be saved and sold by the beginning of September meaning proposed changes would be a matter for 2023.

A consultation process with Europe is underway to examine draft regulations on the sale of solid fuels.

Mr Ryan said Ireland may have to go back and talk to them again.