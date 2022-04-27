Traditional turf practices or sharing won't be affected, says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said there will be no proposal that will affect traditional turf practices or the sharing of turf in rural Ireland.

Speaking at a meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party ahead of a crucial Dáil vote, Mr Martin said he will maintain a “constructive approach.”

“There will be no proposals which affect traditional turf practices or the sharing of turf in rural Ireland. The rights people currently have will be protected in rural areas. There is a pragmatic and sensible way to resolve this,” he said.

After a nervous week for the Government amid threats of TDs abstaining on the vote, Mr Martin appears to have done enough to assuage potential rebels, with several expressing happiness with the new compromise deal.

At the meeting, Mr Martin said the real villain here is smoky coal which is the centerpiece of our focus. There will be further discussions and draft regulations have not yet been finalised which may have to be referred to the European Commission, he said.

He said the government is committed to strengthening supports and delivery in rural Ireland. “We want to leave a footprint of delivering in agriculture, community development and infrastructure in rural Ireland,” he said.

He added the Sinn Féin motion before the Dáil on Wednesday night calling for the removal of the proposed carbon tax increases, would remove a lot of the ring-fenced funding which ensures a just transition, funding for retrofitting, fuel poverty supports and agri-environmental measures as well.

At the meeting, Laois Offaly TD Barry Cowen said he acknowledged the Taoiseach's support and understanding of the anger and concerns held by backbench TDs.

It was stated at the meeting that Fianna Fáil TDs agree that the sale of turf in retail outlets can be outlawed.

Ahead of the vote a number of Fianna Fáil TDs who had been vocal in their opposition to the proposals said they would be supporting the Government's counter-motion.

Jackie Cahill said Environment Minister Ryan had been "left with no uncertainty" as to the level of anger and opposition to his planned ban on the sale of turf during a meeting earlier this week.

However, he said: "We have to give the counter-motion time to work."

Cathal Crowe also confirmed that he would be supporting the countermotion, stating that it was robust and had gone further than he had even expected.

At the Fine Gael meeting, Clare TD Joe Carey, who has also voiced serious concerns about the proposed ban, hit out at Sinn Féin for tabling what he called a "populist" motion.

The Fine Gael representative said he would be supporting the Government's countermotion.

"Negotiations on turf only began this week, there has been some interaction, but we want to conclude that process and that will take some time," he said of meetings that had been held between Mr Ryan, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil this week.

Earlier, the Taoiseach said in the Dáil that there will be no ban on turf sales "for the remainder of the year."

He was replying to the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who argued he should reverse his position on seeking to restrict turf sales.

Micheál Martin said: "There is no ban on the use of turf in rural Ireland and there will be no ban for the remainder of the year."

The Department of the Environment is working on draft regulations on a clean air strategy, including the previously announced nationwide ban on smoky coal.

However, it emerged that the regulations would also include a ban in September on the sale of commercial turf.

It is understood that enforcement of the ban would be done on the basis of air quality measurements.