Both victim and suspected offender under 18 in one in seven sexual violence cases 

Juveniles were both the suspected offender and the victim in one in seven cases of detected sexual violence in 2020, new figures show.

Four out of five victims of reported sexual violence incidents in 2021 were female and more than half were juveniles at the time of the offence.

Almost all suspected offenders of detected sexual violence reported in 2020 were male and one-sixth were aged under 18 years at the time.

The findings are contained in the latest release from the CSO – Recorded Crime Victims 2021 and Suspected Offenders 2020.

It also reveals that males accounted for seven out of every ten victims of reported homicides last year and more than half of reported physical assault and related offences.

Commenting on the release, Jim Dalton, statistician, said: “The figures published today provide detail on the age and sex of both victims and suspected offenders of serious crimes reported to An Garda Síochána.

In one in seven (15%) cases of detected sexual violence in 2020, both the victim and suspected offender were under 18 years.

He said that four out of every five (82%) cases of reported sexual violence incidents in 2021 involved a female victim and more than half (56%) of victims were aged under 18 years when the offence took place.

Mr Dalton said the vast majority (98%) of suspected offenders of detected sexual violence reported in 2020 were male and one in six were under 18 years when the incident took place.

Nearly half (49%) of all homicide offence victims were aged 45 years or more. One-tenth (10%) were under 18 and nearly a quarter (23%) were aged between 18 and 29 years.

The figures show that more than half (56%) of victims of reported physical assault and related offences were male in 2021.

The proportion of victims of reported physical assault and related offences who were female was 44% in 2021, down slightly from 2020 (45%).

However, these were higher than the 41% recorded in both 2019 and 2018.

"This may be attributable to the relatively larger decline in the number of male assault victims in 2020 and 2021 linked to the varying levels of Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time," Mr Dalton said.