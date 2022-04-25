Gardaí appeal for help in locating man, 38, missing from Lucan 

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a man missing from Dublin.

John Manning, 38, has been missing from the Lucan area since Wednesday, April 20.

Gardaí said John is described as being 6’3” with a strong build. He has short brown hair and a beard.

John has a number of tattoos including a red rose on his left hand.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, blue and yellow van runners, a maroon coloured bomber jacket and a peaked farmer’s cap.

Anyone with any information on John's whereabouts is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.