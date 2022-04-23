Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot an estimated €135 million

The top prize will now roll over to Tuesday’s draw, meaning an estimated €135 million jackpot is up for grabs

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 07:59
Luke O'Reilly, PA

Ticketholders are in with the chance to win a €135 million jackpot in Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw after there were no winners of the top prize on Friday.

The winning numbers were 06, 11, 21, 35, 36 – and the Lucky Star numbers were 01 and 09.

A total of five players did scoop the second prize of €195,342 for matching five numbers and one Lucky Star number.

The top prize will now roll over to Tuesday’s draw, meaning an estimated €135 million jackpot is up for grabs if a single Irish ticketholder wins.

