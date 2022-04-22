Funeral of camogie player Kate Moran to take place 

Galway is set to be united in grief today as the funeral of 20-year-old camogie player Kate Moran, who tragically died following an accident during a match, takes place.

Playing for her club Athenry, Ms Moran was seriously injured in an accidental collision in a game against Ardrahan on Monday.

She was treated at the scene by ambulance crews before being taken to University Hospital Galway. She passed away on Tuesday.

The funeral of the NUI Galway student will take place today at 1pm in the Church of The Sacred Heart in Monivea.

On Wednesday, thousands gathered at Kenny Park in Athenry for a vigil to pay tribute to Kate who was described as "a wonderful leader both on and off the field of play".

The name Kate and her shirt number 12 were displayed in large letters on the pitch during the candlelit vigil.

Ms Moran was a rising star in the camogie world, having won two All-Ireland medals with Galway at U16 level.

Tributes have been flooding in since Ms Moran's death was announced.

Sports commentator Marty Morrissey told RTÉ radio that the people of Galway are united in grief at the loss of Kate.

"Our deepest sympathies goes to the family of Kate Moran. Mary and Cathal are steeped in hurling. Cathal was part of the Athenry team that won the All Ireland club in '97, 2000, 2001. Kate was a brilliant, brilliant camogie player," he said.

A former coach of Ms Moran's, Joe Rabbitte, said Kate had a "beautiful smile".

"She was the most loving kid that you could see. She was a great friend to all the girls who played camogie. She was a wonderful, wonderful kid."

A statement from Athenry Camogie Club said: "This is a terrible tragedy for her family, our club and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events.

"Our sympathy and thoughts are with the Moran family and friends. Kate will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

“Kate began playing with Athenry Camogie Club at underage level and quickly progressed to senior A level with great distinction. She holds a Féile, county minor and other titles. She played in a club All-Ireland intermediate final."

It added: "She was a tremendous role model for our many underage players and a wonderful leader both on and off the field of play. Her bubbly personality will be remembered for eternity."

Ms Moran is survived by her parents Cathal and Mary, siblings Thady, Leah and Saoirse and her boyfriend TJ Brennan.