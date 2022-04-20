Teachers to debate whether to engage with Leaving Cert reforms

Post-primary teachers will today debate whether they will engage with proposed Leaving Certificate reforms, which will see teachers grading their own students through assessments worth 40%.

A motion before the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) will call for the union to refuse to engage in any discussion on Leaving Certificate reform until a “full, open, and transparent” study of the junior cycle has been conducted and its findings made public.

At the Teachers’ Union of Ireland, a motion will call on its executive committee to see that the implementation of the Leaving Cert reform is delayed due to the negative impact of Covid-19.

Addressing delegates, ASTI president Eamon Dennehy said the association is “extremely concerned” about the impact of the framework for junior cycle on the senior cycle.

ASTI sought assurances that one-off changes to overcome the “exceptional circumstances” during the pandemic would not form a precedent, he said.

"We regard any attempt to go back on these commitments given to our members, who acted out of a sense of duty and commitment to their students, as unacceptable and counterproductive," he said.

There can be no change to our working conditions without negotiation.

Speaking in Cork, Education Minister Norma Foley said reforms include a significant roll-out of continuous professional development and “significant engagement” with teachers.

“Teachers will be very much front and centre of this process,” she said, adding that there is “no comparison” with accredited grades or calculated grades.

“100% of the mark there was awarded by the teacher — that is not the case and will not be the case as part of the senior cycle.”