Man, 60s, dies following four-vehicle crash in Kilkenny

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. File Picture

Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 19:30
Steven Heaney

A man in his 60s has died after being involved in a four-vehicle crash in Kilkenny last month. 

The collision occurred at approximately 8:55am on Tuesday, March 29, at Knockreagh, Callan, Co Kilkenny.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with serious injuries. He passed away earlier this afternoon. 

A passenger in the same vehicle, a male youth in his late teens, was taken to Waterford University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash. 

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. 

They are particularly keen to speak with any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Knockreagh area of Callan between 8:30am and 9:10am on the day in question.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

