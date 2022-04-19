Almost 14,500 new Covid cases over the Easter weekend

Almost 14,500 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

The Department of Health on Tuesday issued a statement on the case numbers which included figures from Friday up until today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said there has been 778 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid on Tuesday. In addition, on Monday, 1,641 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

It added:

on Monday it was notified of 1,668 PCR-confirmed cases with 1,351 people registering a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day;

on Sunday it was notified of 852 PCR-confirmed cases with 1,270 people registering a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day;

on Saturday it was notified of 1,666 PCR-confirmed cases with 1,459 people registering a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day;

on Friday, the HPSC was notified of 1,788 PCR-confirmed cases with 2,013 people registering a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

The Department of Health has also confirmed that 750 patients with the virus are currently in hospital, a slight rise on yesterday's figure of 742.

Of those in hosptial with the virus, 44 and in intensive care.

It comes as a leading immunologist said a new strain of the virus is likely to be circulating in Ireland.

Cases of Omicron XE, a recombinant or combination of the previous Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants, have already been detected in the North and Britain.

Professor of experimental immunology at Trinity College Dublin, Kingston Mills, said such recombinations are common among viruses such as influenzas.

The new variant is believed to be about 10% to 20% more transmissible.