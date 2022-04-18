Teachers' union calls for pay increases to match inflation

The “serious erosion” of teachers' standard of living due to rising inflation “has to be addressed urgently by the Government if industrial harmony is to continue”, the president of one of the country's biggest teaching unions has warned.

Speaking at the opening of the Irish National Teacher’s Organisation (INTO) Congress 2022, president Joe McKeown said that proper pay increases will be pursued by the INTO for teachers “who went above and beyond to keep ailing education systems afloat”, to ensure they “are not taken for granted”.

“National pay agreements have provided much-needed stability and security through the most difficult of times. In the bad times, we endured swinging pay cuts and savage reductions in public services. As we emerged from recession, our pay demands were modest as we sought to play our part in creating secure foundations for sustainable growth,” he said.

Mr McKeown said that pay increases alone cannot address the housing crisis, and added that no recently qualified teacher can now reasonably expect to be able to afford to buy a house in most parts of Ireland.

“For many, even rented accommodation is out of reach. Unless we address this critical issue, we will see another exodus of our young and talented teachers as they seek out destinations where their reasonable aspirations are more likely to be realized. Who will teach our children then?”

Emergency Motions

The central executive committee of the INTO is to put forward two emergency motions this afternoon at the congress. The first relates to pay increases to combat cost-of-living increases, and to campaign each year for pay increases for teachers “that at the very least keep up with the rate of inflation”.

A second emergency motion will also be put forward, relating to how schools should manage the influx of thousands of Ukrainian students into the Irish education system in the coming weeks.

Democracy

In his opening address, the INTO President paid tribute to teachers and pupils in Ukraine, and condemned Russian attacks on schools and universities.

“As we gather here, we are all acutely aware that we are fortunate to live in a democracy where we can speak freely and live in relative safety. Our thoughts today are with the people of Ukraine whose lives and homes are threatened by a brutal, authoritarian regime that has invaded their country and seeks to destroy their nation. We think especially of our teaching colleagues in Ukraine and their pupils, and we condemn, in particular, the Russian attacks on schools and universities,” he said.

Mr McKeown said that the INTO “stands ready to help provide a safe, welcoming environment for the children of Ukraine”.

He also reiterated support for those suffering injustice beyond Ukraine, particularly those in Palestine and Myanmar, and called for an end to Direct Provision here in Ireland.

Pandemic

Speaking about the ongoing recovery from the pandemic, Mr McKeown said that the effect of Covid-19 on children’s education will be “felt for many years to come”. He said that addressing the issues caused by the pandemic “will require sustained financial support, additional staffing, and a re-calibration of expectations”.

“Even though schools have remained open throughout this school year, Covid has drastically disrupted staffing levels and pupil attendance. Too often, too many people assume that if the school building is closed, no learning is taking place but if the building is open, everything is fine," he said

"The damaging educational effects of Covid continued throughout this year and are unlikely to end next year. All of the Covid supports, including CLASS hours, banked hours, supply panels and administrative supports will be needed next year as well.”

Representatives of 50,000 teachers across the island of Ireland will gather over the next three days in the INEC in Killarney for the Irish National Teacher’s Organisation Congress 2022.

Apart from emergency motions on pay and the response to the influx of Ukrainian refugees, the INTO is also expected to vote on motions in the coming days including the supply of substitute teachers, large class sizes in primary schools, and the mental health of primary school students.

Minister for Education Norma Foley will address the Congress on Tuesday morning.