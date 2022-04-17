Sickness outbreak among Ukrainian refugees at north Cork centre

Medical help had to be summoned to a makeshift Ukrainian refugee centre in north Cork when a number of new arrivals fell ill.

Some 46 people from the war-ravaged country arrived in Banteer on Saturday night, but some complained of feeling unwell upon arrival.

Up to 30 are said to have been sick when presenting at the centre, which is part of the community hall in the village. The new arrivals are staying in the indoor astroturf facility.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene, and those who fell ill are receiving treatment.

Cork County Council, which is the lead authority on the matter, said: "A total of 46 Ukrainian refugees were placed in emergency rest centre accommodation in Banteer on Saturday night. A number of refugees complained of feeling unwell upon arrival.

"Medical assistance was called immediately and medical help was present on-site overnight. The HSE's Public Health Unit has been mobilised and the centre currently has restricted access while the matter is being addressed."

Sources in Banteer suggested that those who fell ill had suffered from a vomiting bug. However, it is believed that the situation was under control and no serious conditions have been reported.

The community in Banteer has been at pains to equip the refugees with as many provisions and assistance as possible, with pleas put out for donations such as basic everyday items, as well as the need for translators.

"The new guests in our community have left dire circumstances in their own country. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated," Banteer Tidy Towns said in a Facebook post.

Upwards of €30m has been donated to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal in the past few weeks, as Irish people welcome thousands of Ukrainian families into their homes and communities, as well as sending convoys out to the country that was invaded by Russia in late February.

Around 11 million people have been displaced, with nearly 50,000 dead and thousands of buildings destroyed.