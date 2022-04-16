Taoiseach hails ‘rich legacy’ of Michael O’Kennedy after death of ex-minister

Michael O’Kennedy has died at the age of 86 (Cathal McNaughton/PA)

Sat, 16 Apr, 2022 - 14:11
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has led tributes following the death of former Irish minister and European Commissioner Michael O’Kennedy.

He said few people had left such a “rich political legacy” as the former Fianna Fáil TD, who has died at the age of 86.

Mr Martin said: “Fighting his first election in 1965, Michael served the people of Tipperary North with great commitment as a TD from 1969, and many times more until 2002.

“A man of great integrity and friendly demeanour, Michael had a front row seat for the formative years of modern Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Michael O’Kennedy was a strong voice for Ireland on the international stage (Niall Carson/PA)

“A senior counsel, he had a keen legal mind, and brought great wit, intelligence and determination to several ministerial roles spanning three decades.

“This experience was crucial whether serving as minister for foreign affairs, finance, labour, agriculture, transport, economic planning and development, or public service.”

The Taoiseach continued: “Michael was also a strong voice for Ireland on the international stage, serving as European Commissioner in the early 1980s, before returning to the Dail to serve his beloved Tipperary North once again.

“He also served ably as a senator, in 1965, and again from 1993 to 1997, in an extraordinary 37-year career in national politics.

“I want to express my deepest sympathies to the O’Kennedy family at this very difficult time, especially to his wife Breda and children Brian, Orla and Mary.”

O'KennedyPlace: Republic of Ireland
