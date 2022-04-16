President Higgins: 'Lethargy' in addressing homophobia stopping citizens feeling equal

Ireland still has a way to go when it comes to LGBTQI+ citizens feeling truly equal, with a "lethargy" through society stopping people from feeling safe enough to be their authentic selves.

That is one of the messages from President Michael D Higgins, who was speaking following a traumatic week for the LGBTQI+ community in Ireland due to a wave of violence.

Vigils have been taking place around the country in memory of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt, two men from Sligo who were both killed in their homes in violent circumstances. A man has been charged in relation to their deaths.

Unrelated attacks on members of the LGBTQI+ community were also reported around the country, with Evan Somers suffering a fractured eye socket after being beaten in a homophobic attack in Dublin.

In the wake of the events of this week, Mr Higgins said that while marriage equality had been an important milestone in Irish society, truly universal acceptance of people in the LGBTQI+ community remained elusive.

"It is important that we take this opportunity to reflect more deeply on the public space which we are creating as a society, and the freedom and safety within it.

When it comes to behaviour, freedom and the expression of affection, ask the question if it is an equal space for members of the LGBTQI+ community?

"Seven years ago next month, we will recall how the public voted in overwhelming numbers to extend full and equal marriage rights to members of the LGBTQI+ community. This was an important and significant milestone and was a clear statement by the people of Ireland that all are entitled to equal legal recognition of their relationships, no matter what their sexual orientation is.

"Yet seven years later, when it comes to behaviour, we still hear far too regularly of members of the gay community being faced with homophobic comments and slurs, often unchallenged," he said.

People attend a vigil in Sligo in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee who were found dead in their homes in the small town on the west coast of Ireland earlier this week.

Ireland must be better, Mr Higgins said.

"Heartbreakingly, we hear friends or family members telling us that they do not feel comfortable holding the hand of their partner, of their husband or their wife, in public. This suggests an environment which somehow allows that while under the law someone’s sexuality will be tolerated, its expression must not be allowed. We must do better.

Beyond the recent horrific events lies perhaps a challenge to address the lethargy which is impeding the fullest expression of themselves as citizens by members of the LGBTQI+ community in Irish society.

The causes of homophobia must be confronted before they manifest themselves, according to Mr Higgins.

"As we go forward, it is surely necessary to address the roots of the assumptions that are sustaining these exclusions and such authoritarian actions in our communities and to consider what individual and collective actions we can take to provide a freer, diverse and inclusive space in our communities built on respect for equality and difference, not just in our laws but in our words and actions.

"In doing so, we will all benefit from the delivery of such full participation of our shared lives by all our citizens," he said.