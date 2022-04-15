Government moves to ban cryptocurrency donations to political parties

Government moves to ban cryptocurrency donations to political parties

'Crypto' donations to political parties are set to be banned under new legislation. Picture: iStock

Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 20:30
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

The Government is moving to ban digital currency or “crypto” donations and strengthen the prohibition on donations to political parties from outside the State.

Under moves being proposed by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, amendments to legislation currently being debated by TDs will ensure  donations and resources from non-citizens outside the State are not being utilised to influence our elections and political processes.

It comes amid growing concern about the risk of external interference in national elections across the western world and that one party here, Sinn Féin, has access to considerable funds from outside the State.

There has been constant criticism from Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar of Sinn Féin's large-scale fundraising campaigns in the United States.

Mary Lou McDonald's party also came in for criticism when William Edward Hampton, who died in Wales aged 82, left £1.5m (€1.7m) to the party in his will.

Mr Hampton was living in a mobile home when he made his last will and testament, in which he left the donation to Sinn Féin.

The Irish Examiner has learned the ‘Party Financing’ area of the Electoral Reform Bill 2022 provides a regulatory framework to protect the integrity of Ireland’s electoral process against certain types of online interference.

It is understood that the proposed amendments will aim to:

  • Ban cryptocurrency donations;
  • Strengthen prohibition on foreign donations;
  • Strengthen the definition of donations in kind;
  • New consolidated accounts standards in line with international accountancy best practice for all parties;
  • Full transparency on political parties property portfolio;
  • A mandatory signed party leaders' declaration of adherence to financial rules;
  • New rules on open and transparent fundraising.

Mr O'Brien has also won approval from Cabinet to allow for an expanded role of its proposed new electoral commission. This will see it have an enhanced monitoring and investigations role in respect of regulating online electoral information.

The new amendment also allows for sanctions where an online platform or a buyer of an online political advertisement fails to provide written information to the electoral commission following a request. There will also be some new rules for how political parties operate online.

“A range of statutory obligations that will apply to the users of online platforms not to disseminate false online electoral information which the user knows to be false, or to engage in manipulative or inauthentic behaviour, including the undisclosed use of bots, where such use is capable of affecting the integrity of an election,” the memorandum added.

The bill concluded second stage in the Dáil last week and amendments will be brought at committee stage after Easter.

Read More

Rising population may increase seats in Dáil by 19 after next general election

More in this section

Medical and scientific bodies warn Government turf-selling ban can't be delayed Medical and scientific bodies warn Government turf-selling ban can't be delayed
Afternoon pints on Good Friday as Easter drinking laws relaxed in Northern Ireland Afternoon pints on Good Friday as Easter drinking laws relaxed in Northern Ireland
Team of medical staff in personal protective equipment walking in hospital corridor Frontline healthcare workers to get Covid bonus 'in next payroll'
political donationsElectoral Reform BillPerson: Darragh O'BrienOrganisation: Sinn Féin
SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood speaks to party members and invited guests during the SDLP Assembly election launch at Culturlann, Falls Road (Liam McBurney/PA)

Loyalists trying to intimidate SDLP candidates, claims Colum Eastwood

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices