Mechanism to allow Irish troops go into battle zones must change, says Coveney

Defence Minister Simon Coveney has said the way Irish troops go into battle zones needs to change in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The triple lock mechanism requires approval from the government, the Dáil, and the United Nations Security Council for Irish troops to take part in military peace-keeping operations overseas.

But given Russia has a veto on the UN Security Council, Mr Coveney said there was an argument for the triple lock to change.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner in Ukraine, Mr Coveney said: “I have said before, there is an argument to change the triple lock mechanism. There hasn’t been a case where we have wanted to send troops where the triple lock has prevented it.

"But having said that, there is, theoretically, a problem of a veto being used at the Security Council and stopping us from sending troops.

“It is something worth considering — but being honest, my focus now is doing everything we can to stop this war and support Ukraine and help Ukraine to protect itself and its citizens,” he said.

Funding for Defence Forces

Mr Coveney will also bring a series of “very challenging” proposals to the Cabinet in June to significantly increase the funding for Ireland’s Defence Forces.

“I will be recommending significant increases in resources for the Defence Forces to deal with the clear and obvious gaps the recent commission report highlighted. The case is very strong and we have to respond,” he said.

“As Minister for Defence, I think the argument is now compelling and I am hoping my colleagues in Government will respond positively. I will be working with the party leaders as well as Minister Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe but those discussions are under way,” he said.

Mr Coveney’s party leader Leo Varadkar said Fine Gael should set out its opposition to the triple lock that prevents Irish troops from serving in peacekeeping missions without authorisation from the Government, Dáil and the United Nations.

In a sharp departure from Government policy, Mr Varadkar said the party should set out its own policy statement on neutrality, security, and the triple lock.

He said this policy would set out the fact that Fine Gael was in favour of European defence cooperation and does not agree with the triple lock — the system which has for many years underpinned Irish military neutrality.