Sligo deaths prompt call for hate speech online to be tackled

Hate speech online needs to be tackled to prevent it having consequences in the “real world”.

That is according to Adam Long, advocacy and policy of the National LGBT Federation.

He said the killings of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo and the homophobic assault of Evan Somers in Dublin in the past week, as well as a stabbing incident in Sligo, has led to “understandable alarm and distress” within the LGBT+ community.

“Attacks on LGBT people are on the rise. We are hearing that from all around the country and that is coming to the fore now,” he said.

The proliferation of hate, extremism and misinformation that is online is a real concern to the community. It is a concern we have seen in other jurisdictions that what is being fermented online is having real-world consequences.

"The area of hate speech online does have to be addressed by government and by the [social media] platforms. There does need to be that sense that the community is being protected.”

The rainbow flag was flown over Cork’s City Hall on Thursday, following a request to the Lord Mayor, Cllr Colm Kelleher, by Labour councillor John Maher.

Mr Kelleher said the flag, which bears the city’s coat of arms, was a gift from the city of San Francisco, which he said had “been a champion of LGBTQI rights” for many years.

“Our hearts go out to the families of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee. We are flying the flag as a symbol of solidarity with Aidan and Michael," he said.

Vigil

A vigil is being organised in Sligo at 6pm on Friday by Sligo Pride.

A statement from the organisers said: “Our condolences go out to the friends and families of the victims. We want them to know that we as a community are here for them, and we will not stand for this. Hate-based violence has no place in today's society.

While we stress the importance of personal safety, we feel it is critical to emphasise that the problem lies with the perpetrators, not the victims. We have seen a disturbing increase in hate-based violence and harassment in Sligo in recent years.”

It added: “A hate crime is not just an isolated act of violence, it is a signpost to a whole community that says 'you are not welcome'."

The Sligo vigil will be just one of several taking place across the country in the coming days.

Among them are:

Friday

Leinster House, Dublin, 6pm

Main Guard, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 7.30pm

John Roberts Hall, Waterford, 6pm

The Long Point, Loughrea, Co Galway, 5pm

The Quay, Wexford, 7pm

Town Hall, Kilkenny, 6:30pm

Town Square, Dundalk, Co Louth, 6pm

The Square, Maynooth, Co Kildare, 6pm

Laois County Council office, Portlaoise, Co Laois, 6pm

Town Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, 6pm

Front beach, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, 7pm

Saturday

Eyre Square, Galway, 7pm

The Square, Blessington, Co Wicklow, 6pm

Monday

Arthur’s Quay, Limerick, 6pm

The Bandstand, Town Park, Arklow, Co Wicklow, 6pm

The Square, Tralee, Co Kerry, 7pm