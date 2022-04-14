Sligo deaths prompt call for hate speech online to be tackled

Hate speech online needs to be tackled to prevent it having consequences in the “real world”.
That is according to Adam Long, advocacy and policy of the National LGBT Federation.
He said the killings of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo and the homophobic assault of Evan Somers in Dublin in the past week, as well as a stabbing incident in Sligo, has led to “understandable alarm and distress” within the LGBT+ community.
“Attacks on LGBT people are on the rise. We are hearing that from all around the country and that is coming to the fore now,” he said.
"The area of hate speech online does have to be addressed by government and by the [social media] platforms. There does need to be that sense that the community is being protected.”
The rainbow flag was flown over Cork’s City Hall on Thursday, following a request to the Lord Mayor, Cllr Colm Kelleher, by Labour councillor John Maher.
Mr Kelleher said the flag, which bears the city’s coat of arms, was a gift from the city of San Francisco, which he said had “been a champion of LGBTQI rights” for many years.
“Our hearts go out to the families of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee. We are flying the flag as a symbol of solidarity with Aidan and Michael," he said.
A vigil is being organised in Sligo at 6pm on Friday by Sligo Pride.
A statement from the organisers said: “Our condolences go out to the friends and families of the victims. We want them to know that we as a community are here for them, and we will not stand for this. Hate-based violence has no place in today's society.
It added: “A hate crime is not just an isolated act of violence, it is a signpost to a whole community that says 'you are not welcome'."
The Sligo vigil will be just one of several taking place across the country in the coming days.
Among them are:
- Leinster House, Dublin, 6pm
- Main Guard, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 7.30pm
- John Roberts Hall, Waterford, 6pm
- The Long Point, Loughrea, Co Galway, 5pm
- The Quay, Wexford, 7pm
- Town Hall, Kilkenny, 6:30pm
- Town Square, Dundalk, Co Louth, 6pm
- The Square, Maynooth, Co Kildare, 6pm
- Laois County Council office, Portlaoise, Co Laois, 6pm
- Town Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, 6pm
- Front beach, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, 7pm
- Eyre Square, Galway, 7pm
- The Square, Blessington, Co Wicklow, 6pm
- Arthur’s Quay, Limerick, 6pm
- The Bandstand, Town Park, Arklow, Co Wicklow, 6pm
- The Square, Tralee, Co Kerry, 7pm