Coveney visits Kyiv for meetings with Ukrainian government 

Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is in Kyiv today to hold several meetings with the Ukrainian government and to survey the devastating impact of the Russian invasion.

It is the first visit by any foreign minister on the United Nations Security Council and the meetings will take place in secure locations. Mr Coveney will visit areas directly impacted by the Russian invasion.

His discussions with the Ukrainian government will focus on how Ireland can continue to provide political, security and humanitarian support to Ukraine, assist in its application for EU candidate status, and take forward further EU sanctions on Russia.

There will also be discussions on how the West can hold Russia to account for its brutal invasion. The minister is to report back to the UN Security Council, where Ireland holds a seat, in the aftermath of the visit.

So far, Ireland has already provided €20m in humanitarian aid and €33m in non-lethal assistance for the Ukrainian military through the European Peace Facility.

“Ireland has been at the forefront of putting in place a robust EU sanctions regime and of supporting international mechanisms to hold Russia to account for grave violations of international humanitarian law, including referring the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court,” Mr Coveney said.

Mr Coveney travelled overnight by secure military transport.

The Irish Defence Forces brought the delegation to Poland where the Polish military assisted with transit.

Ukrainian special forces have taken charge of transport and security within Ukraine.

The minister is accompanied by Ireland’s ambassador to Ukraine, Therese Healy, as well as a political advisor and a close protection team from the Garda Emergency Response Unit.