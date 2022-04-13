From online to meeting in person - Garda advice on how to stay safe

People arranging to meet someone they have first encountered online should either get a face photo of the person or arrange a video call first.

That is the warning from gardaí following the gruesome murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo. Gardaí are investigating whether they were killed after meeting their attacker online, according to Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken.

He said that while meeting people online should be a safe activity, everybody should be aware of personal safety advice.

Gardaí advise:

Get a face picture from the person you intend to meet. Be very cautious of a person who doesn't share a recent face picture with you, particularly after you have shared yours.

If they don't want to share a face picture, consider asking them to go on a live video call (many apps have this option built in so you don't have to share your mobile number).

Ask for their social media handles. Do you have friends in common on Instagram or Facebook? Be wary of new accounts with low follower counts and few posts.

Let friends know where you're going - send a text to a trusted friend or in a group chat - include your live location so you can be found if you need help.

Meet in a public place first. Take a few minutes to chat and feel confident you want to proceed before going somewhere private.

Think before accepting food or drink to avoid being spiked.

If an emergency unfolds, call 999. If something happens - report it

HIV Ireland also advises people to ensure they keep their phone and GPS on and share their live location with a friend.

The organisation said: “This makes it possible for friends (or the gardaí) to know where you are if you need help. If you hook up a lot, you can be sure that your pals will be much happier to receive texts about you going for another hook-up instead of receiving news that you’ve had a bad experience.

"It works both ways too – encourage them to let you know when they’re planning a meet. It’s great to know that our friends trust us and that we can play a role in making sure our sex lives are safe and enjoyable.”

HIV Ireland also urges people to listen to their instincts: “If you go to his or bring him back to yours and the vibe changes or he does something you don’t like, whether that’s something obviously wrong or something you can’t quite put your finger on, listen to your gut, make your excuses and leave.

"If he’s at your place ask him to leave, alert your friends and the gardaí if he won’t.”