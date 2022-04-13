Covid-19: 4,728 cases confirmed as ICU numbers rise to 58

The Department of Health reported a total of 4,728 confirmed Covid cases this afternoon.

There were 2,098 PCR-confirmed cases while a further 2,630 positive antigen tests were registered through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, there are 933 Covid patients in hospitals around the country. This is down 71 on yesterday's figures.

The number of those patients in intensive care has risen by five in the past 24 hours bringing the total to 58.

Over the past week, there have been 63,747 PCR tests carried out with a positivity rate of 25.8%.