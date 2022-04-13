79 senior members of Kinahan cartel already convicted

Almost 80 senior members and associates of the Kinahan crime cartel have been convicted by gardaí in the last five years.
- 79 members and associates of the cartel have received convictions since 2016;
- 46 ‘threat to life’ operations were conducted, resulting in 22 charges of attempted murder;
- 17 convictions for drug trafficking, involving drugs worth almost €20m;
- €7.5m in cash seized, with 17 people convicted for money laundering;
- 13 convictions for firearm offences.
- John Morrisey, who “facilitates international drug shipments from South America” and acts as an enforcer. He is the only one of the seven based in Spain rather than Dubai;
- Ian Dixon, described as responsible for payments on behalf of Daniel Kinahan and the transfer of money;
- Bernard Clancy, who provides payments to elements within the cartel.
Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll said US agencies that took part in the investigation included the Department of State, the Department of Treasury’s Ofac, the US Drug Enforcement Agency, and Customs Border Protection.