Boxing promoter Bob Arum ‘will not do business with Daniel Kinahan’ following sanctions

US boxing promoter Bob Arum has said he is cutting all ties with Danie Kinahan, ring leader of the Kinahan cartel.

Mr Arum, who is Tyson Fury’s co-promoter, said he is severing ties with Fury’s advisor after Mr Kinahan was sanctioned by the US government on Tuesday, naming him as part of an organised crime group accused of smuggling cocaine.

Kinahan founded MTK Global in 2012, which represents a number of boxing's top fighters.

The US Department of the Treasury has put some family members and associates on an Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) list. Among those named are Christy Kinahan Snr, Daniel Kinahan, and Christy Kinahan Jnr.

US authorities also announced a m (€4.59m) reward for information leading to the disruption of the Kinahan criminal organisation and the arrests or convictions of Kinahan family members.

A wanted poster of Christopher Kinahan Jnr, Daniel Kinahan and Christopher Vincent Kinahan during an initiative to tackle transnational organised crime gangs by An Garda Síochána, Ireland’s national policing and security service, in conjunction with international law enforcement partners at City Hall in Dublin’s City Centre. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Mr Arum, who is Tyson Fury's co-promoter, told Newstalk Breakfast he had no idea the US was involved in investigating the Kinahans.

"Frankly I was very surprised because I didn't realise that the United States was involved in that activity — so it really surprised me.

"I was surprised because I had no inkling that it was coming down, that there was any type of US involvement here.

"I knew all of the accusations from the Irish side of it — the Irish media and all of that — but I didn't even contemplate that the US would be involved," he said.

When asked if he stood by comments he made in June 2020, where he described Mr Kinahan as ‘an honourable man’, Arum said he had no other choice but to abide by what the US has determined.

“Well, no. I can't talk, nor would I talk, about his dealings with us — but when my government makes a statement like they made, as a law-abiding citizen of the United States, I have no other alternative but to abide by their determination."

The Top Rank founder and CEO said the last time he was in contact with Daniel Kinahan was around two months ago, adding he probably will not have further communication with the gang leader “unless something dramatically changes.”

"I haven't spoken with him... it's at least two months and it might be three — we haven't communicated.

"I can't deal with him in the future because of the position of my government.

"Unless something obviously dramatically changes, which I can't foresee, I will not do business with Kinahan based on these assertions by my government.”