Government to consider reward for information on Kinahan cartel

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has welcomed US sanctions on the Kinahan crime cartel and said Ireland should look at introducing a reward for information leading to the capture of its members.

"I think it's very, very significant and I welcome this," said Mr Martin. "I do believe that we have to work internationally and collaborate with other authorities in respect of these issues."

Asked about the US offer of m for information leading to the capture of senior members of the crime group, Mr Martin said he was minded to do the same.

"We want to do everything we possibly can to deal generally with criminality in our country. And, increasingly, we know that it's true international collaboration [works], with states working together because crime crosses borders now."

Mr Martin said he would discuss the matter with his Government colleagues and "keep an issue like that under review".

"We do have the Criminal Assets Bureau, which was an initiative we took many, many years ago, following the murder of Veronica Guerin, and that has been impactful in relation to the issue."

The Taoiseach said, however, that he did not discuss the issue with US president Joe Biden in March.

'Net getting tighter'

Speaking in the wake of the sanctions announcement, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he hopes the $5m reward for information on the Kinahan crime cartel is “evidence of the net getting tighter”.

"I think it's good news,” said Mr Varadkar.

"My understanding is that it only arose or it's only really happening largely because of workload by the gardaí and co-operation between the gardaí and the US authorities.

"Hopefully, we'll see produced results because that particular organisation has escaped justice for far too long and perhaps this is evidence of the net getting tighter.”

Mr Varadkar added that offering rewards for information on dangerous criminals is something worth considering in Ireland, despite no modern precedent for such a programme in the State.

“It's not something that we've done in the past, that I'm aware. It is done in the US and other jurisdictions.

“If you think of the cost to the nation of what criminal enterprises do, giving people a reward for information probably makes sense.

“But I have to be honest with you, it's not something I've given deep thought or consideration to but I imagine it’s something that [Justice] Minister Helen McEntee will want to consider.”

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald called the move "hugely significant".

“Many families and communities across the city of Dublin and beyond will be relieved at today’s development. So many young men have lost their lives in the senseless violence linked to this drug cartel," she said.

“While justice remains to be achieved for a large number of grieving families, there is a sense of relief that real progress is being made against an organisation which has preyed upon their communities for decades."

“The gardaí will continue to have the country’s full support in their fight against these cartels, and we must ensure they have all the resources they need to do this vital work.”