Dublin homophobic attack victim slams fake fundraising account 

A fake Twitter account has been set up in the name of the Dublin man attacked in a homophobic assault in Dublin, in a bid to scam people out of money.

Evan Somers alerted his followers on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon about the account, which has his photo and his Twitter handle.

The fake account has a post which says: “If you’d like to help with any of the expenses, I’ve got Cashapp and Apple pay. Currently trying to get back into my Paypal and Venmo. Let me once you’ve sent anything. Thank you.”

The post goes on to share details of a Cash App account, and iCloud email address.

Mr Somers, who remains in hospital on Tuesday recovering from surgery to his leg after the attack on Sunday morning, wrote on his own Twitter account that the other account is fake, adding: “This sick person is trying to scam people into sending them money by pretending to be me. Do not send any money to anyone, I will not be looking for any money at any stage and all communication will come from this account in general.”

The 23-year-old Dubliner suffered a fractured eye socket, two fractures to his ankle, a dislocation of the ankle and other injuries when he was assaulted on Dame Street in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He posted photos of his injuries on Twitter and the post has been shared thousands of times.

He had been on a night out with cousins on Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar tweeted his shock at the attack and said he would be discussing the new hate crime legislation with Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Shocked and appalled that an assault of this natured occurred in our capital city. Will discuss with Helen McEntee re Garda presence on our street and new hate crime laws. Sorry about what happened. Wishing you a swift recovery https://t.co/Mj4mJuyDsV — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 11, 2022

The Criminal Justice (Hate Crime) Bill 2021 is currently going through the Oireachtas.

When announcing the bill last year, Ms McEntee said the legislation would mean a crime, such as an assault, could be investigated as a potential hate crime and evidence of the hate element could be presented in court.