Investigation launched after body discovered in 'unexplained circumstances' in Sligo

Investigation launched after body discovered in 'unexplained circumstances' in Sligo

The scene is preserved and a technical examination is being conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau. File photo

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 22:54
Sean Murray

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances on Monday evening in Sligo.

At around 8.30pm, gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the body of a man at a house in the Cartron area.

The body of the man, aged in his 30s, remains at the scene this evening.

The scene is preserved and a technical examination is being conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The State Pathologist has also been informed.

Gardaí said that the results of a post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

More in this section

Russian invasion of Ukraine 'They just want to be safe': Ukrainian who fled war volunteers at new help centre for refugees
Garda stock Man, 60s, killed in single-vehicle collision in Wexford
Coronavirus - Tues Jan 18, 2022 Covid-19: Over 12,000 cases reported in three days and 1,081 in hospital
Increasing / decreasing power of an electric heater radiator at the cold winter season.

Fuel allowance bonus to be part of cost of living package

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices