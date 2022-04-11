Investigation launched after body discovered in 'unexplained circumstances' in Sligo

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances on Monday evening in Sligo.
At around 8.30pm, gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the body of a man at a house in the Cartron area.
The body of the man, aged in his 30s, remains at the scene this evening.
The scene is preserved and a technical examination is being conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.
The State Pathologist has also been informed.
Gardaí said that the results of a post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.